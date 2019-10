(WFRV) – Enjoy local brewery and wine tastings while grabbing a bite of local foods at Boo-z & Bites at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds.

The popular event is happening this Wednesday, October 30th from 5:30 – 8:00 pm at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds, 625 3rd Street in Luxemburg.

Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door.

Get tickets at any Bank of Luxemburg branch or online at kcedc.org.

