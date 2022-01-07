Book a party or see a show at new event venue, Stage Ten Seventeen

(WFRV) – There’s a new event venue in Ashwaubenon – in addition to hosting your next party, they have a great line up of special events for your social calendar.
Event Director Erick James Gyrion joined Local 5 Live with details on Stage Ten Seventeen.
Stage Ten Seventeen is located at 1017 Waube Lane in Ashwaubenon.
See the schedule of upcoming events and learn about booking a private party at stage1017.com.
From stage1017.com:
Stage Ten Seventeen is a multipurpose flex space designed for small performances, meetings, and events.
Our venue is the perfect choice for small wedding receptions, parties, and gatherings.
Stage Ten Seventeen is home to three resident companies: The Mega Fun Game Show, The Generic Performing Arts Co., and The Big Pink Box Drag Show.
For more info, or to inquire about renting Stage Ten Seventeen for your next event or party, please email info@stage1017.com.