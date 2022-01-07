Book a party or see a show at new event venue, Stage Ten Seventeen

(WFRV) – There’s a new event venue in Ashwaubenon – in addition to hosting your next party, they have a great line up of special events for your social calendar.

Event Director Erick James Gyrion joined Local 5 Live with details on Stage Ten Seventeen.

Stage Ten Seventeen is located at 1017 Waube Lane in Ashwaubenon.

See the schedule of upcoming events and learn about booking a private party at stage1017.com.

From stage1017.com:

Stage Ten Seventeen is a multipurpose flex space designed for small performances, meetings, and events.

Our venue is the perfect choice for small wedding receptions, parties, and gatherings.

​Stage Ten Seventeen is home to three resident companies: The Mega Fun Game Show, The Generic Performing Arts Co., and The Big Pink Box Drag Show.​

For more info, or to inquire about renting Stage Ten Seventeen for your next event or party, please email info@stage1017.com.