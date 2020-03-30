Book your future event with Westlin Hall in Green Bay

(WFRV) – If you’ve had to cancel a party due to the pandemic, consider a brand new location in Green Bay to reschedule your event.

If it’s later this year or even next year, now is the time to book your event at Westlin Hall.

Producer Dena stopped by recently for a visit with owner, Josh to give you a look inside.

Westlin Hall is located at 901 Shawano Avenue in Green Bay. The best way to get in touch with Josh is to fill out a contact form at westlinhall.com. You can also find them on Instagram and Facebook.