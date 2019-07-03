BOOZY MILKSHAKES

Irish Coffee Milkshake

Yield: 2 servings

Ingredients:

• 3 cups Kemps Caribou Coffee Java Chunk Ice Cream

• 2 oz. Baileys Espresso Crème

• 2 oz. crème de cacao

• Milk, optional

• Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup

• Whipped cream for garnish

• Chocolate covered espresso beans for garnish

Directions:

Place milkshake glasses into freezer to chill.

Combine ice cream, Baileys Espresso Crème and crème de cacao in blender and blend until just mixed. Add milk and thin to desired consistency.

Drizzle inside of chilled glasses with chocolate syrup. Pour milkshake into glass and garnish with whipped cream, additional chocolate syrup and espresso beans. Enjoy!

Tipsy Mint Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Yield: 2 servings

• 3 cups Kemps Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream

• 2 oz. crème de menthe

• 2 oz. crème de cacao

• 8 chocolate mint cookies, roughly crushed (plus additional for the rim)

• Milk, optional

• 1/4 cup Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup

• Optional garnishes: whipped cream, Oreos, fresh mint

Place milkshake glasses into freezer to chill.

Combine ice cream, crème de menthe and crème de cacao in a blender and blend until smooth. Mix in the crushed Oreo cookies until combined. Add milk and thin to desired consistency.

Pour chocolate syrup onto a plate. Place additional crushed Oreos on another plate. Dip the glass rim into the chocolate syrup and then dip into the Oreo crumbs.

Pour milkshake into prepared glasses. Garnish with whipped cream, additional cookies and fresh mint. Enjoy!