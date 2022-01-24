Boutique Crawl feature: Bluebird Boutique in Menasha

(WFRV) – It’s a week of shopping local at Local 5 Live as we feature shops participating in the upcoming Boutique Crawl.

Today, Wendy Watters from Bluebird Boutique shows off what you can expect when you visit her shop in the crawl.

The Boutique Crawl starts up again tomorrow and runs through January 29, connect with them on Facebook.

See the map of participating boutiques by clicking the map HERE.

Bluebird Boutique is located at 850 Racine Street in Menasha, for the latest, follow them on Facebook.

