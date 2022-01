(WFRV) – It’s a week of shopping local at Local 5 Live as we feature shops participating in the upcoming Boutique Crawl.

Today, Sheila Kelly gives our viewers a closer look at her shop, My Soul Loves.

The Boutique Crawl runs all week through January 29, connect with them on Facebook.

See the map of participating boutiques by clicking the map HERE.

My Soul Loves is located at 124 West Wisconsin Avenue in Neenah. Be sure to follow along on Facebook for daily posts.