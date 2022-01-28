Boutique Crawl participant: Water Street Boutique in New London

(WFRV) – It’s a week of shopping local at Local 5 Live as we feature shops participating in the upcoming Boutique Crawl.

Today, Cortny from Water Street Boutique shows off what you can expect when you visit her shop in the crawl.

The Boutique Crawl runs all week through January 29, connect with them on Facebook.

See the map of participating boutiques by clicking the map HERE.

Water Street Boutique is located at 218 W. North Water Street in New London. See all the latest specials on their Facebook page.