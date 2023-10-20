(WFRV)- They want you to get social, and Buzz Social in Suamico has all the fun to support that mission statement.

Buzz Social is all about bringing the community together in a fun, energetic, and artistic environment while providing an exceptional customer service experience to all guests.

Buzz Social is home to a delicious burger restaurant, a sports bar with cold beers and hard liquor, 48 lanes of bowling, an arcade with a glittering array of games, and plenty of event space made to fit any occasion.

In this segment, Jay Nephew and Liz Cichowski discuss some of their most popular food and game options and why Buzz Social is a great place for parties.

Buzz Social is located at 2310 Lineville Road in Suamico.

For more information or to book a party, head to buzzsocialgreenbay.com.