(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month.

We say hello to Bobby from McFleshman’s Brewing Company in Appleton along with details on Munich in Manitowoc and the Fox Valley Lagerfest.

Munich in Manitowoc is happening tomorrow, September 17 where you can explore Hofftoberfest Oktoberfest beer, plus German food, and the Ryan Kautzer Polka Band.

For details, head to their Facebook event page.

The Fox Valley Lagerfest is coming up October 1, right in front of McFleshman’s on State Street where you can enjoy live music, food trucks, and of course, beer!

See more on their Facebook page.

Connect with Bobby and McFleshman’s Brewery at 115 South State Street in Appleton. Online at mcfleshmans.com and on Facebook.

Stop by Petskull at 1015 Buffalo Street in Manitowoc, connect online at petskullbrewing.com and on Facebook.