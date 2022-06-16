(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month.

We get a closer look at Craft Creek, with Andrew, some special events, what’s on tap plus Paul gives Local 5 Live all the details on Blue Uranium and what’s new at Petskull including their upcoming Mardi Gras music event coming up in July.

Craft Creek is located at 220 N. 9th Street in Manitowoc. For the latest follow them on Facebook.

Stop by Petskull at 1015 Buffalo Street in Manitowoc, connect online at petskullbrewing.com and on Facebook.