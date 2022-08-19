(WFRV) – Another month means Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live to introduce viewers to the Brew of the Month.

We get a closer look at Stillmank Brewing Company from Brad Stillmank, plus Paul gives an update on what’s new at Petskull.

Mark your calendars, from August 24 – 28 Petskull celebrates five years and will release special bourbon-barrel aged beers each day along with food pop-ups, DJs, bands and more.

Stillmank Brewing is located at 215 Henry Street in Green Bay. See more at stillmankbrewing.com.

Stop by Petskull at 1015 Buffalo Street in Manitowoc, connect online at petskullbrewing.com and on Facebook.