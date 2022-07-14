(WFRV) – The flavors of the Petskull Craft Brew of the Month sing summer, blueberries, and lemonade.

Paul from Petskull visited Local 5 Live to introduce this month’s winner, Dustin from Switchgear Brewing who gives viewers a closer look at what’s on tap in Elkhart Lake, plus more on their historic building.

Plus, lots of fun events coming up at Petskull in Manitowoc:

Celebrate Mardi Gras in July this Saturday at Petskull plus The Malt City Brewfest July 23

Switchgear Brewing Company is located at 44D Gottfried Street in Elkhart Lake. See more at switchgearbrewing.com.

Stop by Petskull at 1015 Buffalo Street in Manitowoc, connect online at petskullbrewing.com and on Facebook.