Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing

(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month and the latest from this popular spot, including new pop-ups.

Details from Petskull Facebook page:

FOOD UPDATE! We had our first “pop-up” last night! What are “pop-up” nights? Well, “pop-up” nights mean that one night we may have food and one night we may not. One night we may have a bigger menu and other nights perhaps we only have snacks/appetizers. Each night, there might be the chance we run out of one thing or another.

So…that’s what a “pop up” is and this is how we’re going to kick off our food service! We look to operate this way for the first couple of weeks as we feel this is going to allow us to properly develop our processes in order to give you the best product with the best service five days/week! As always, keep an eye on social media for future pop-ups!

With that being said, we are having another pop-up this evening from 4 – 8! Check out tonight’s menu! Hope to see you!

Stop by Petskull at 1015 Buffalo Street in Manitowoc, connect online at petskullbrewing.com and on Facebook.

