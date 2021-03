(WFRV) – March’s Brewer of the Month brought to you by Petskull Brewing is Rail House Brewing in Marinette.

Paul from Petskull Brewing introduced Local 5 Live to Kris Konyn of Rail House Brewing where they are launching a smaller brewpub with details on some of their most popular beers and how you can start sipping.

Rail House Restaurant & Brewpub is located at 2029 Old Peshtigo Court in Marinette. Reach out to them at 715-732-4646, online at railhousebrewpub.com and on Facebook.