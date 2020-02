(WFRV) – Today we celebrated Ahnapee Brewery in our Brewery of the Month.

Their Oktoberfest and Two Stall recently made it into Beer Connoisseur Magazine’s Best Beers of 2019 and they have a new location coming up soon in Suamico.

Until then, you can find “the garage” at 105 Navarino Street in Algoma. Reach them by phone at 920-785-0822, online at ahnapeebrewery.com and on Facebook as well.