(WFRV) – Looking for some gift ideas as the holidays approach? Bricks & Minifigs Fox Valley talked with Local 5 Live about all the store offers.

Bricks & Minifigs Fox Valley has new and ‘pre-loved’ LEGOs at their store. Bricks & Minifigs is locally owned and operated as a franchise.

Missing a piece for your LEGO set? Well, Bricks & Minifigs has tables full of loose pieces and employees will help find that missing piece. Additionally, Bricks & Minifigs does buy pre-owned products.

There are also ‘BrickDay Parties’, where it is 90-minute hosted parties where kids can build their own mini-figure.

Bricks & Minifigs Fox Valley is located at 1350 West American Drive, Suite A in Neenah. More information can be found on their Facebook page.