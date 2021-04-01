Brighten up your look for Easter with Peeps Makeup

(WFRV) – When you think of Peeps, you probably don’t think of makeup, but our Trend Tester Ashley Holz visited the studio today with a line of makeup you can use to brighten up your look for Spring.

PEEPS® Eyeshadow Palette ($16): It’s the perfect Easter basket filler! The PEEPS® Eyeshadow Palette incorporates your favorite colorful Spring treats into your beauty routine. This six-shade palette includes high pay-off, soft and buttery shades in brights and neutrals in matte, shimmer, and glitter finishes.

PEEPS® Sponge Set ($24): Nothing says Spring more than the tasty Marshmallow goodness of PEEPS®. Celebrate your love for the sweet treat with a colorful four-piece PEEPS® Chick Sponge Set. Each sponge is super soft and made with latex-free foam to flawlessly blend makeup to a skin-like finish.

For makeup consultations, just reach out to Ashley on Facebook.