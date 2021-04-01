Brighten up your look for Easter with Peeps Makeup

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – When you think of Peeps, you probably don’t think of makeup, but our Trend Tester Ashley Holz visited the studio today with a line of makeup you can use to brighten up your look for Spring.

PEEPS® Eyeshadow Palette ($16): It’s the perfect Easter basket filler! The PEEPS® Eyeshadow Palette incorporates your favorite colorful Spring treats into your beauty routine. This six-shade palette includes high pay-off, soft and buttery shades in brights and neutrals in matte, shimmer, and glitter finishes.

PEEPS® Sponge Set ($24): Nothing says Spring more than the tasty Marshmallow goodness of PEEPS®. Celebrate your love for the sweet treat with a colorful four-piece PEEPS® Chick Sponge Set. Each sponge is super soft and made with latex-free foam to flawlessly blend makeup to a skin-like finish.

For makeup consultations, just reach out to Ashley on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran

Titans sweep UW-Eau Claire in mid-week twin bill

Wisconsin native becomes first non-Alaskan to win Junior Iditarod

Neenah divers hope to make splash at state

Ashwaubenon, Appleton North and Bay Port have big days at sectional swimming

Ashwaubenon swimmers power through shortened season and shortened training