(WFRV) – With the holidays approaching, you can refresh your smile in minutes taking years off your appearance.

Local 5 Live spoke with the team at Power Swabs with how it works.

Take advantage of their Local 5 Live Thanksgiving special by mentioning the show and calling 1-800-741-8297 and get 40% off plus free shipping and a free quick stick pen.

You can also order online at powerswabs.com.