(WFRV)- If having “the talk” about having family live with you is a struggle, Linked Living can make it easier with some tips.

In this segment, Curt Drexler from Linked Living discusses the biggest reason people do not choose to call sooner and the simple steps to take now.

Several “pod” models are available, and you can tour them during their Open House nights every Wednesday from 5 pm – 8 pm.

Linked Living is located at 925 Perkins Street in Appleton. Give them a call at (920) 903-0919.

For more information, head to linkedlivinghomes.com.