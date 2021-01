(WFRV) – Creating an at-home tailgate spread is a must for football games and thanks to the Packers Pro Shop, you can be sure to show your team support, even in the kitchen.

Lisa from the Pro Shop shows Local 5 Live their line of bakeware.

The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.