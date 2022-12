(WFRV) – As we head into the holiday weekend, friend of the show Hannah Rose-Reyes gets Local 5 Live viewers in the spirit with some of her favorite Christmas songs.

She is joined by local group, Fox Menagerie and we get a listen to their newly released holiday single, ‘Merry Country Christmas’.

For more on Hannah, visit hannahrosevw.com and follow Fox Menagerie on Facebook.