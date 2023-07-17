(WFRV)- Calling all artists, it’s time to put your skills to the test at Chalk Fest.

Chalk Fest is a family-friendly event all about making art with chalk. Artists will begin drawing their masterpieces at 11 a.m. before a judge comes around to see their creations.

You can enter to be an artist for Chalk Fest, just email Kristine Blum at Kristine.blum@usc.salvationarmy.org. You can win prizes for your creation, with values up to $500.

Chalk Fest is coming to Green Bay on August 12th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Kroc Center at 1315 Lime Kiln Road.

At the event, Solid Foundation Learning Inc. will be hosting a Children’s Business Fair. Solid Foundation Learning Inc. is all about making learning fun. Kids will use their imagination to develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers during the one-day marketplace.

For more information on the Kroc Center head to gbkroccenter.org for more information on Solid Foundations Learning Inc. head to solidfoundationlearning.com. To sign up for the Children’s Business Fair head to childrensbusinessfair.org/greenbay-mcfarlin.