(WFRV) – While gathering in Oshkosh isn’t an option this year, aviation enthusiasts can still join together and share the spirit of aviation.

Kyle and Rick spoke with Local 5 Live about EAA Spirit of Aviation week and how you can get involved.

Spirit of Aviation week is July 21 – 25, for a full schedule head to eaatogether.org and share your experience throughout the week using #eaatogether.