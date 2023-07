(WFRV)- Hot Biddy’s is bringing Nashville-style chicken to Northeast Wisconsin.

Hot Biddy’s travels around the area in a food truck. Their menu is loaded with tasty food at great prices. You can get your chicken mild, hot, or extremely hot.

Need a side for your meal? They have you covered with Cheese curds, banana pudding, and more. You can wash it all down with a sweet tea or soda.

For more information head to Facebook and search for Hot Biddy’s.