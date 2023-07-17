(WFRV)- We all need relaxation. Put yourself first this summer with a trip to Kohler Waters Spa at Lodge Kohler.

On your visit, you can immerse yourself in the Kohler Stillness Bath, get a back massage, get all 10 nails looking good, and more.

Do you want to become a masseuse? You can join their School of Massage Therapy. In only 8 months, you could become prepared for your Wisconsin Massage License. They also offer tuition reimbursement for those who qualify.

For more information head to kohlerwatersspa.com to learn more about the School of Massage Therapy email Ramona at ramona.trudeau@kohler.com.