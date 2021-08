(WFRV) – From 12 signature burgers sourced with local meat to flatbreads, salads, wraps, and paninis, you’ll always find something new on the menu at Brix in Manitowoc.

Local 5 Live stopped by recently with a closer look at this beautifully restored downtown building that welcomes customers to ‘come as you are’.

Brix is located at 939 South 8th Street in Manitowoc, for more head to brixplace.com and for all the latest, follow them on Facebook.