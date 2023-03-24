(WFRV) – Yoga and tacos – sounds like a perfect night. There’s also a great cause behind it.

Local 5 Live gets details on an event to benefit the men in the community and how you can be a part of Bro-ga, Yoga for Dudes.

Details from wearefoundations.org:

DUDES & T.A.C.O.S. IS AN INITIATIVE OF FOUNDATIONS HEALTH & WHOLENESS TO HELP REDUCE MEN’S SUICIDE AND GIVE MEN THE RESOURCES THEY NEED TO LIVE WELL.

Do you remember the popular 80s television show MacGyver? Each episode followed a clever dude who was able to get out of the stickiest situations using whatever tools he had in reach, like a paperclip, duct tape, gum, and a Swiss Army knife. His resourceful use of tools and mindset always got him through the tough problems he faced, at least until the next episode aired. Thankfully, men have more resources available to them than paperclips, gum, and duct tape to take care of their mental well-being.

We launched a men’s mental health initiative to help reduce men’s suicide and provide an opportunity for men in our community live well. It’s not about telling men to go to counseling; we want to create opportunities for men to be less isolated, more connected, and get support during challenging times. Instead of paperclips, gum, and duct tape, our community initiative for men focuses on outreach, connection, support:

Outreach to men in the places where they work and play;

Regular connection events for men to come together for shared bonding; and

Shoulder-to-shoulder educational groups.

P.S., T.A.C.O.S. stands for a Trailblazing Adventure of Connection, Outreach, and Support.

THE LAUNCH

On November 15, 2022, we launched Dudes & T.A.C.O.S. with a gathering at Paradise North Distillery. We gathered about 60 dudes from all walks of life for connection, a taco bar (of course), remarks about our purpose and goals, and a private concert by NEWSKI. NEWSKI is a Milwaukee-based indie rock band. NEWSKI guitarist Brett Newski wrote the book, “It’s Hard to be a Person: Defeating Anxiety Surviving the World, and Having More Fun,” and gave away copies at the event.