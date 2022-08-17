(WFRV) – Perfect brows are still one of the biggest beauty trends of the season and whether you need help shaping or an enhancement to fill in sparse brows, Brow. Beauty. Bar is the place to go.

Maricela Vera visited Local 5 Live with a look at some of her services including a live threading demo, plus from haircuts, color, waxing, lash lift and more, they can elevate your look for a special occasion or for day to day.

Brow. Beauty. Bar is located at 335 N. Washington, Suite B in Green Bay. Check out the service menu at browbeautybargreenbay.com.