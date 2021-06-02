Brown County Breakfast on the Farm happening June 6 in Greenleaf

(WFRV) – Brown County’s Breakfast on the Farm is happening June 6th at Collins Dairy.

From your own vehicle, you will experience an audio tour of the farm, and be served a to-go breakfast.

Each vehicle will be given the option to leave or stay by parking across the street, enjoy their breakfast under a tent, and explore entertaining as well as educational activities.

Tickets are available only the day of the event.

Adults (11 & up) $7
Children (ages 5-10) $4
Children (ages 4 & under) Free

Collins Dairy is located at 3489 Hill Rd Greenleaf, WI 54126

Find full details at http://browncountydairypromotions.com/breakfast-on-the-farm/

