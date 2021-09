(WFRV) – There’s something new to see at the Bruemmer Park Zoo in Kewaunee and another new exhibit on the way – that’s plenty of reason to have a Zoobilee!

President of the Zoological Society of Kewaunee County Pam Zander stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the event.

The annual event is tomorrow, September 25 from 10 am – 4 pm. Bruemmer Park is located at E4280 Co. Rd. F in Kewaunee.

For more information, head to bruemmerparkzoo.com.