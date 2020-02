(WFRV) – Now is the time to think about how to transition from Winter to Spring.

Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique stopped by with some tips on how to do that. Mention Local 5 Live and receive 20% off.

You can find Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique at 614 George Street in De Pere next to Chatterhouse 2016.

Find them online at butifflethings.com and on Facebook as well.