(WFRV)- Introducing the most unique act for your event: The Bombastic Bubble Show with Rondini.

During a show, Rondini uses his secret bubble formula to demonstrate various bubble mysteries such as bouncing bubbles, catching bubbles, volcano bubbles, bubbles inside of bubbles, square bubbles, and even putting a child inside a bubble. After the show, the audience even gets to try their hand at bubble-making.

Rondini has a show this Saturday(1/13) at the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond Du Lac.

To learn more about Rondini head to abramagic.com.

For tickets, head to thelmaarts.org.