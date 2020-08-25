Budding Chefs: Fluffy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Muffin recipe

(WFRV) – Is your go-to breakfast in a box? It may not always be a bad thing, but Deb from Budding Chefs stopped by Local 5 Live with some simple tips to make the most of your morning meal.

Reach out to Deb at buddingchefsinfo.com.

RECIPE:

Ingredients

1 (15 ounce) can Garbanzo Beans, rinsed and drained (chickpeas)

3 large eggs

1/2 cup creamy natural peanut butter (just peanuts + salt)

1/4 cup pure maple syrup (or sub honey)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips, plus 2 tablespoons for sprinkling on top (dairy-free, if desired)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 12 cup muffin tin with 10 muffin liners (we’re only making 10 muffins) and spray the inside of each liner with nonstick cooking spray so that the liners do not stick to the muffins — this is important. Place chickpeas and 1 egg in the bowl of a food processor or high powered blender and process until beans are well blended. Add two other eggs, peanut butter, maple syrup, vanilla, baking powder and salt and process again until smooth. Fold in ⅓ cup chocolate chips. Divide batter evenly among muffin cups. Sprinkle remaining chocolate chips evenly among the tops of each muffin batter. Bake for 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the middle of a muffins comes out clean. Place on a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes, then remove muffins from tin and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Keep muffins for a day at room temperature, then transfer to fridge and place in an airtight container. Makes 10 muffins.

Recipe Notes

Feel free to use almond butter or cashew butter instead of peanut butter.

How to store these muffins: I recommend storing these in an airtight container in the fridge after a day. You can also freeze muffins in a container or reusable bag and reheat them or defrost them for later. Muffins will stay good for 3 months if properly stored in the freezer.

Original recipe courtesy of Ambitious Kitchen https://www.ambitiouskitchen.com/flourless-peanut-butter-chickpea-muffins/