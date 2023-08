(WFRV)- Buffalo Bill comes to Manitowoc this weekend.

The Village Fair: Featuring Buffalo Bill Wild West Show will take place August 12th and 13th at the Manitowoc County Historical Society.

Enjoy vendors, food, games, and a great Wild West show with Buffalo Bill.

Manitowoc County Historical Society is located at 924 Pinecrest Road in Manitowoc.

For more information head to manitowoccountyhistory.org.