Building for Kids Children’s week: July 19 – 25

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 (WFRV) –  The Building for Kids Children’s parade has been a highlight of summer for many families over the years. This year, it’s reimagined for safety, into the parade of yards.

Casie Holdcroft spoke with Local 5 Live about the details on the event and how you can get some inspiration to register your yard.

Children’s week is July 19 – 25. The Children’s Parade of Yards is on July 22 from 4 – 8 pm. Register your yard by Friday, July 17 to be a part of the parade.

For details on all the events, head to appletonchildrensweek.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two"

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin"

Booyah rally late against Woodchucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah rally late against Woodchucks"

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"