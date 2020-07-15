Building for Kids Children’s week: July 19 – 25

(WFRV) – The Building for Kids Children’s parade has been a highlight of summer for many families over the years. This year, it’s reimagined for safety, into the parade of yards.

Casie Holdcroft spoke with Local 5 Live about the details on the event and how you can get some inspiration to register your yard.

Children’s week is July 19 – 25. The Children’s Parade of Yards is on July 22 from 4 – 8 pm. Register your yard by Friday, July 17 to be a part of the parade.

For details on all the events, head to appletonchildrensweek.com.