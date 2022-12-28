(WFRV) – Ring in the New Year with the whole family!

Local 5 Live stopped by the Building For Kids in Appleton where they have all the essentials gathered for a fun New Year’s Eve celebration including ball drops, confetti, and parades.

Details from buildingforkids.org:

BFK NEW YEAR

On Saturday, December 31, the Building for Kids will be hosting BFK New Year sponsored by First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. We’ll be ringing in the New Year with fun, family-friendly activities planned throughout the day.

We’ll celebrate 2023 with countdowns, ball drops, confetti tosses, and parades around the museum at 10am, 12pm, and 2pm.

“New Year at the Building for Kids is a great way to welcome 2023 with the whole family,” said Oliver Zornow, Executive Director of the BFK. “If you have kids (or event adults) who won’t quite make it until midnight, we’ve got you covered with all the fun and excitement of midnight at various times throughout the day.”

In addition, the BFK will be hosting New Year themed activities throughout the museum. Families can make their own noise makers and hats in the Studio and can replicate famous architecture from around the world and build their own ball drop in the Innovation Lab.

No pre-registration required. Regular admission applies. We hope you’re able to come celebrate the New Year with us!

Building for Kids is located at 100 West College Avenue in Appleton.