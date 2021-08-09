Burger Fest 2021: August 13 – 14 in Seymour

(WFRV) – Grab the condiments because The Home of the Hamburger is ready to celebrate their creation.

Ben Braun, better known as Hamburger Charlie, visited with Local 5 Live with all the delicious details on this year’s event.

The annual Hot Air Balloon Rally is also back for 2021. On August 13 and 14, same weekend as Burger Fest, attendees will be able to see dozens of hot air balloons take flight and glow up the night sky. Festival-goers will also get to attend a car show, motorcycle charity ride, 5K Bun Run as the kiddos jump around in bounce houses (preferably before they eat multiple burgers!).

There’s plenty of great activities for the whole family to enjoy at this year’s Burger Fest, including:

• A 200-pound giant hamburger. Yes. 200 pounds. And you can take a big bite out of it!

• World’s largest hamburger parade

• Hamburger eating contest

• Ketchup slide (nothing says summer like a slip and slide of ketchup!)

• Live music from Outlaw’d and national headliner Little Texas

The best place to check the schedule is homeofthehamburger.org.