(WFRV)- Lots of businesses are planning to head to the Fox Cities area. With more businesses means more groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings for the Fox Cities Chamber.

List of Businesses heading to the Fox Cities:

Soda Bar- Appleton

Tower Clock Eye Center & Surgery Center- Appleton

RGL Logistics- Appleton

Office Furniture Warehouse- Appleton

Renewal by Anderson- Appleton

Building for Kids – New exhibit: Follow the beat to East Asia- Appleton

Athletico Physical Therapy- Neenah

National Lighting Electrical Service (NLES) / Consolidated Construction- Clayton

Mr. Brews Taphouse- Darboy

Quill Creative- Oshkosh

Wash Monkey Car Wash- Appleton

While helping to celebrate new businesses, the chamber also likes to celebrate its longer-running members.

Lindo Mexican Restaurant & Supermarket has been in business for 20 years. The Chamber wanted to help celebrate with them. You can help celebrate too. They are located at 207 North Richmond Street in Appleton.

For more information about the Fox Cities Chamber, head to foxcitieschamber.com. For more information about Lindo Mexican Restaurant & Supermarket head to lindomichoacanmexicanfoodwi.com.