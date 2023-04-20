(WFRV) – Saturday the Gamblers honor First Responders in our area with a free ticket.

There will also be special Gamblers First Responders items to purchase that include a t-shirt and a hoodie. Come early to the game, because there will be a tailgate party on the plaza starting at 4:30 pm.

Stay after the game for Skate with the Gamblers and an auction of the original cowboy logo jerseys. That will take place in the Bud Light Party Pit. Tickets are available at www.gamblershockey.com, and follow them on Facebook for the latest events and promotions.