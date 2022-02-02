Buy an “Achy Breaky Bug” from J & R Aquatic Animal Rescue

(WFRV) – Here’s an idea for you singles this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

Do you have an ex who really “bugs” you?

J & R Aquatic Animal Rescue has an idea that is also a fundraiser.

“Achy Breaky Bugs” lets you buy a cockroach named after your former lover, or something else you dislike, for $5. That bug is then fed to one of the animals at the rescue.

If your ex was a snake in the grass, for $20 more, you can name a frozen rodent that will be fed to a reptile or amphibian.

J & R will be live streaming the feedings on their Facebook page on Valentine’s Day at 5 p.m. You will also receive a personalized picture of your roach to share on social media.

The deadline to buy a bug is February 13th at 5 p.m. Buy your bugs at jraar.org.