Buy an “Achy Breaky Bug” from J & R Aquatic Animal Rescue

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Here’s an idea for you singles this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

Do you have an ex who really “bugs” you?

J & R Aquatic Animal Rescue has an idea that is also a fundraiser.

“Achy Breaky Bugs” lets you buy a cockroach named after your former lover, or something else you dislike, for $5. That bug is then fed to one of the animals at the rescue.

If your ex was a snake in the grass, for $20 more, you can name a frozen rodent that will be fed to a reptile or amphibian.

J & R will be live streaming the feedings on their Facebook page on Valentine’s Day at 5 p.m. You will also receive a personalized picture of your roach to share on social media.

The deadline to buy a bug is February 13th at 5 p.m. Buy your bugs at jraar.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HSSPX: Hortonville GBB beats Neenah, ANorth BB upsets AEast

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat

Notre Dame GBB hands Waupun its first loss

St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine

De Pere wrestling siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan seek state gold

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon evades upset bid; Northeast Wisconsin highlights