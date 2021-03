(WFRV) – If your Spring cleaning has turned up a hidden treasure and you aren’t sure what to do with it, just head to American Antiques and Jewelry and talk to the father/daughter duo, Mark and Kathryn for some guidance.

They visited Local 5 Live with a look at how you can sell (and buy) with this family-owned business.

American Antiques and Jewelry is at 2545 W. Mason Street in Green Bay. Reach out with questions to 920-498-0111, see more online at aaandj.com.