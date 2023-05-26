(WFRV)- A nonprofit baseball team in Green Bay is ready to open the gates for another season. With Opening day being Tuesday, May 30th, the team has only 4 days to prepare.

The Green Bay Blue Ribbons will be hosting a scrimmage tonight (May 26th) where you can check out the team. Join All-Stars Eli Frank and Brendan Willadsen for a fun game on the diamond.

The Green Bay Blue Ribbons play at Joannes Stadium at 215 S Baird St in Green Bay.

With a baseball game comes concessions. These concessions will not blow your wallet away. With fair pricing everywhere you look, the Green Bay Blue Ribbons is a nice family-friendly, inexpensive, and fun time at the ballpark.

For more information head to blueribbonsbaseball.com.