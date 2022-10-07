(WFRV) – There’s another great reason to enjoy a local cup of coffee – to help connect and empower women across the world, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin.

Paul Wisneski, Owner of New Morning Coffee Roasters in Appleton visited Local 5 Live along with Cassie McDonald from Harbor House with details on Caferoz, New Morning Coffee Roasters, how proceeds of a morning coffee go to ncadv.org and Cassie gives a closer look at the important work happening at Harbor House.

Remember to mark your calendar, Shall We Dance Fox Cities is October 15, which benefits Harbor House. Get more information at shallwedancefoxcities.com.

And if you’d like to buy some Caferoz Coffee, head to caferoz.net.

If you’re a retailer and would like to carry the coffee, call Jim at 920-585-4211.