(WFRV) – There’s another great reason to enjoy a local cup of coffee – to help connect and empower women across the world, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin.

Paul Wisneski, Owner of New Morning Coffee Roasters in Appleton visited Local 5 Live along with Jim Ver Voort from Gary’s Premium Cocktails with a look at the partnership plus how proceeds of a morning coffee go to ncadv.org.

If you’d like to buy some Caferoz Coffee, you can head to these local businesses:

Niemuth’s Southside Market, Appleton

Jacob’s Meat Market, Appleton

Sal’s Foods, Green Bay/Black Creek/Wausaukee

Super Ron’s Food Center, Pulaski

Charlie’s Country Market, Shawano

Freedom Foods, Freedom

Shop online at caferoz.net.

If you’re a retailer and would like to carry the coffee, call Jim at 920-884-2244, or email jim@greatlakesbeverage.com.