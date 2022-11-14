(WFRV) – There’s another great reason to enjoy a local cup of coffee – to help connect and empower women across the world, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin.
Paul Wisneski, Owner of New Morning Coffee Roasters in Appleton visited Local 5 Live along with Jim Ver Voort from Gary’s Premium Cocktails with a look at the partnership plus how proceeds of a morning coffee go to ncadv.org.
If you’d like to buy some Caferoz Coffee, you can head to these local businesses:
Niemuth’s Southside Market, Appleton
Jacob’s Meat Market, Appleton
Sal’s Foods, Green Bay/Black Creek/Wausaukee
Super Ron’s Food Center, Pulaski
Charlie’s Country Market, Shawano
Freedom Foods, Freedom
Shop online at caferoz.net.
If you’re a retailer and would like to carry the coffee, call Jim at 920-884-2244, or email jim@greatlakesbeverage.com.