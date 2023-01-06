(WFRV) – There’s a new music program in Green Bay where kids and adults can pick up a new passion or sharpen their skills.

Local 5 Live Green Bay Rock School with a closer look at this performance-based music program.

Details from greenbayrockschool.com:

Appleton Rock Schoolhas been a top spot for music lessons in the Fox Valley since 2011. And we’re excited to now bring our program to Green Bay! We feature an excellent staff of instructors offering individual one-on-one lessons on: guitar, piano, voice, bass, ukulele, saxophone, flute, clarinet, and drums.

Green Bay Rock School

1764 Main Street, Green Bay

920-808-1399

greenbayrockschool@gmail.com

Green Bay Rock School also offers a performance program that provides music lessons taught in a full-band setting. We provide a rock music program for students, a method of teaching students through performing in front of a real audience, in a real live-music venue.

Our performance-based curriculum gets students from the lesson room to the stage, developing both their confidence and musicianship with programs designed for all skill levels. Students learn from professional musicians in an interactive environment, with structured group rehearsals and the ultimate goal of performing live in front of real crowds.

Through our performance-based approach to music lessons, Green Bay Rock School students are more inspired to learn, more motivated to excel and more confident as a result.

We unleash talent and confidence by performing music.

Our instructors are all professional

working musicians.