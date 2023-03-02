(WFRV) – It’s one of the most produced musicals, based on Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quixote and you can see it locally.

Some of the cast members from Calvary Players stopped by with details and a preview of their upcoming production of ‘Man of La Mancha’

For tickets click HERE

ABOUT MAN OF LA MANCHA

MAN OF LA MANCHA

Written by DALE WASSERMAN

Music by MITCH LEIGH Lyrics by JOE DARION

Original Production Directed by Albert Marie

MAN OF LA MANCHA is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatericals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concord theatericals.com

CALVARY PLAYERS

The mission of the Calvary Players is twofold:

We seek to present meaningful drama, musicals, and family entertainment to the congregation and the community.

We also seek to create an atmosphere where people can work together for a common goal, make new friends, and discover their own hidden talents.

Auditions are open to the public.

Calvary Players began in 1992, led by Sally Terrell. Chancel dramas, plays, and musicals have been performed since the group’s inception.

Full musicals and play have included: It’s a Wonderful Life, Don’t Kick the Turkeys, God’s Favorite, Bethlehem Inn, JC Superstar, Fiddler on the Roof, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Sound of Music, Godspell, Man of La Mancha, Annie, Children of Eden, Secret Garden, Seussical the Musical, The Wizard of Oz and Singin in the Rain (Jr).

CALVARY PLAYERS PRESENTS

MAN OF LA MANCHA

Thu. Mar 2nd 2023, 7:00 pm

Fri. Mar 3rd 2023, 7:00 pm

Sat. Mar 4th 2023, 7:00 pm

Sun. Mar 5th 2023, 2:00 pm

Fri. Mar 10th 2023, 7:00 pm

Sat. Mar 11th 2023, 7:00 pm

Sun. Mar 12th 2023, 2:00 pm

BUY TICKETS

Calvary Church – 1301 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304