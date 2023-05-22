(WFRV)- Camp Lloyd was started in 2006. The camp is meant for grieving children who have lost a loved one. This camp will support these children to help them in the grieving process. They have trained counselors available for when any child needs someone to talk to. Camp Lloyd helps the children by putting a smile back on their faces. They can also stay close to home, with Camp Lloyd at the UWGB Campus from June 19th to the 23rd.

For more information head to uwgb.edu/camp-lloyd.

For any questions, you can contact UWGB at camps@uwgb.edu or call them at (920)-465-2775