(WFRV)- We have heard of Breakfast on the Farm but never camping on the farm. At Wilson’s Wish, you can sleep overnight in their camping area. They are planning on doing some renovations to make the camping area feel more like home.

Wilson’s Wish was founded in 2019 on a mission to provide deserving animals a 2nd chance at a 1st impression. You will find them at N7916 County Road AB in Luxemburg.

For more information head to facebook.com/wilsonswishluxemburg and click on the events tab.