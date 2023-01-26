(WFRV) – Whether you hike in boots or snow shoes it’s a fun night on the trails.

Local 5 Live visited Woodland Dunes with more on their upcoming Candlelight Night Hike, plus we get details on the Tropical Blast Fundraiser.

Details from woodlanddunes.org:

Candlelight Hike

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

6:30-8:30 pm

Members: $5 per individual; $15 per family

Non-members: $8 per individual; $20 per family

Registration is required and will open Monday, January 23rd. Email Jess: jessicaj@woodlanddunes.org

or call 920-793-4007.

*Enjoy an evening stroll along a candlelit trail and weather permitting, learn about our gorgeous night sky

*Warm up by an outdoor fire and make s’mores

*Listen to live music in the Nature Center

*Great for a romantic date night or time with your family and friends

Enjoy a fun winter night with your family, friends, or sweetie! Stroll along a candlelit trail in the beautiful night air. Warm up at the campfire with a hot beverage and make s’mores. Snowshoes will be provided if enough snow (first come first serve basis), or bring your own. Peek through the telescope with our astronomers to glimpse the stars, planets and more (sky conditions permitting). Enjoy live music inside.

Stay at the Village Inn on the Lake that evening, right behind our property, and receive a 10% discount by mentioning the code SNOW SHOE.

Address: 3310 Memorial Dr, Two Rivers, WI 54241

Phone: (920) 794-8818

It’s time to go back to the Tropics! Saturday, Feb. 25, 5:00-9:30 pm

We’re back at Sepia this year and can’t wait! We’re excited to spend the night in the Caribbean with great music, food, wine raffles, and unique auction items. New this year – real pineapples containing a chance to win a gas grill or dress watch – both valued over $400! Added fun: have yours cored at our “coring station” so you can enjoy a tropical drink from it!

Our goal is to raise over $40,000. Funds support our quality nature-based education programs and ensure critical preservation efforts continue on our 1,500- acre preserve.

Spectacular Evening Events:

Cocktail hour, Caribbean music, incredible dinner, Pick-a-Pineapple Raffle, wine pull, awesome auctions, and a few fun surprises!

Dinner:

Appetizers

Salad

Pork Shanks

Roasted Chicken Breast

Fusion Veggie Medley

Dessert

Specialty Drinks

Now more than ever, we need nature to balance us. Your participation makes a difference in our conservation efforts and helps children learn the valuable lessons nature has to teach.

To register CLICK HERE.