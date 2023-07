(WFRV)- Lollipop by the Chordettes was recorded in 1981. Since then, countless candy stores have come and gone.

The Candy Shop in Oconto is one of the stores putting its hat in the ring. This vintage-looking store sells candy from across the decades. From Moonshine Fudge to Smarties, you will find all the candy you are looking for.

The Candy Shop is located at 1029 Main Street in Oconto.

For more information head to Facebook and search for The Candy Shop.